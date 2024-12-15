Defending champions Real Madrid were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday night

With the score tied 3-3, Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was fouled inside the box and demanded a penalty

However, the referee deemed there was no foul play and allowed the game to continue, a decision that did not sit well with fans on social media

Real Madrid's hopes of topping La Liga were frustrated in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday evening, overshadowed by a controversial penalty decision.

The game began with a nightmare start for Los Blancos as Unai Lopez and Abdul Mumin scored early headers to give Rayo a 2-0 lead.

However, Real Madrid roared back with quickfire goals from Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham to level the score before halftime.

Momentum shifted in Madrid's favour after the break, with Rodrygo’s deflected strike giving them the lead.

But Rayo’s Isi Palazon equalised shortly after, ensuring a thrilling finale.

Late in the match, Vinícius Jr. appeared to be fouled inside the box, prompting calls for a penalty.

The referee, however, dismissed the appeals, ruling no foul play, a decision that left Real Madrid players and fans incensed.

The stalemate keeps Real Madrid just shy of the La Liga summit, but the penalty controversy is sure to linger.

Fans react to Vinicius penalty incident

@last_man22 shared:

"This is not football, this is La liga, a clear penalty on Vinicius not given. ROBBED."

@Serginaoo posted:

"Penalties on Vinícius don't get whistled because he is Vinícius. Terrible and disgusting from Spanish refs."

@TheEuropeanLad commented:

"Real Madrid should have got a penalty, clear foul on Vinicius Jr who's leg got kicked. Another BIG mistake by La Liga officials."

@baggarchuck said:

"The ref was a joke by the way, not only he didn’t give Penalty for the foul on Vini but later booked him instead and now Vini wont be available against Sevilla."

@DannyRMCF_ added:

"One thing I will say, that was a clear penalty against Vinicius. How did VAR not intervene there is an utter disgrace. Negreira’s corruption is still very much alive by the looks of it."

Arda Guler makes Real Madrid history

In the same game, YEN.com.gh reported that Arda Güler has become the youngest player to provide two assists in a single LaLiga match for Real Madrid in the 21st century

The Turkish youngster is eager to make amends in the Spanish Capital following his move from Fenerbahce last summer

