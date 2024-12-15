John Mahama and his family went to church on Sunday, December 15, 2024, a few days after he was announced winner of the election 2024

During the service, the President-elect was sitting and writing while the entire congregation stood to thank God

His wife, Lordina Mahama, gently tapped him to stand and join the congregation to thank God for the win

President-elect John Mahama and his family went to church at the Ringway Assemblies of God to thank God for the massive victory in the 2024 elections.

While the service was ongoing, John Mahama was sitting down and writing in a notepad he was holding.

President-elect John Mahama and his wife thank God in church for the election 2024 victory. Photo credit: @mrsmahama

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on X, his wife, Mrs Lordina Mahama, gently tapped him with her handkerchief and signalled him to stand and join the thanksgiving session of the service.

When she tapped him, the service leader thanked God for the 2024 election and its outcome, which saw a congregant victorious.

“Say God we thank you. We thank you and we bless you. You are wonderful, you are great, you are gracious, we lift up our hands, we wave unto you as a church, as a nation and we say thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Several congregants wore white, possibly to celebrate with their fellow congregants and President-elect John Mahama.

After Mrs Lordina Mahama signalled him the second time to get up, John Mahama stopped writing, closed his notepad, and joined the congregation in thanking God.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud John Mahama for listening to Lordina

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt. Read them below:

@Inkredible_B said:

“Even in the house of the lord JDM is busy writing names of people ORAL will be visited upon! ORAL is the work of the Lord, JDM and the NDC must fulfill it to the glory of the Lord.”

@_sevenn6 wrote:

“Mahama be Obedient husband unlike the other one 😂😂😂.”

@kojocona said:

“We all deserve a Lordina Mahama’s in our lives!”

@EsinamJean66266 wrote:

“Women make the world a Happy Place! Beautiful. H.E. Lordina Mahama. Incoming first Lady of the land. ❤️ 💚.”

@__RayRyan said:

“She reminded him it’s a thanksgiving, not a book launch 😂.”

John Mahama and family watch EC's declaration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Mahama and his family watched the Electoral Commission declaration of the 2024 election winner from their hall.

The Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah, made the announcement on December 9, 2024.

Several people congratulated the President-elect and talked about how beautiful his family was.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh