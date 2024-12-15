Miss Afia Boadi, a teacher in the Bia West District, noticed a student's absence and went to his house to bring him to school

A Ghanaian teacher in a rural area went to the house of one of her students who was not in school and made him bathe and dress up so they could go together.

Miss Afia Boadi teaches in a public school in the Bia West District of the Western North region.

Miss Afia Boadi goes to her truant student's house and returns with him to school. Photo credit: @boadisandra3

When she got to school one day, one of her students, Tawiah, was absent, so she decided to go to the boy’s house and return with him.

Miss Afia Boadi shared a TikTok video showing herself walking to Tawiah’s house. When she got there, Tawiah was helping his dad do some house chores.

She quickly called out Tawiah to stop and cautioned his father against keeping the boy at home during school-going hours.

Miss Afia Boadi poured water for Tawiah and asked him to go bath and dress up so they could go to school, which he did. The boy dressed up in his school uniform and left with his teacher for school.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend teacher for her commitment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the TikTok video shared by Miss Afia Boadi. Read them below:

Getrichkobby said:

“If we had teachers like this some of our brothers and sisters who stopped very early Wednesday very continued......madam u are building a future for them nyame nhyira wo.”

Glory wrote:

“You are really doing a great job the teaching is in your DNA God bless you madam.”

Philipa Serwaa Addo said:

“Your future offsprings will never lack anything unique.nations will always rush to your home for good things.”

Sir Felix wrote:

“I'm also a teacher, but you deserve the National Best Teacher Award 🥰🥰🥰.”

Kante1 said:

“I like the way you treat your students.”

Ghanaian teacher drags absentee student to school

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Miss Afia Boadi went to the house of another truant student, Mustapha.

When she got there, she helped the boy get ready and left with him and other students to school.

Several social media users who watched the video applauded the teacher for not giving up on her student.

