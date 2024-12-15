Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has emotionally appealed to the president-elect, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, to fulfil all his campaign promises to Ghanaians.

Speaking on the United Showbiz program, the Kumawood star disclosed how some people are escaping the nation, risking their lives in Libya, and encountering unspeakable atrocities in the process.

“Many are trafficked, exploited, and even forced into bad things. I've been to Kuwait and witnessed Ghanaians being thrown from storey buildings to the ground.

You promised a 24-hour economy and the poultry initiative... please, make it work. Have mercy on the country.

Akufo-Addo introduced the 'One District, One Factory' initiative, which should have been a priority but didn’t materialise. Ghanaians are hungry."

Kwaku Manu appeals to the president-elect

Some social media users have commented on Kwaku Manu's video on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

unique_philpee_collections stated:

"Speaking wisdom, Kwaku 😍."

plus_s stated:

"Look at Arnold's face😂😂😂.... Classic."

Stephensdolyan stated:

"Well said. 1 district 1 factory vision has to be realised before this country can."

scontigh stated:

"So, the 1 district 1 factory policy is good? Wow, yet some Ghanaians rubbished it saying nothing has been done."

plus_s stated:

"Mr President do you....They are not on the seat; they don't know the problems you are facing or going to face...There will always be poor people no matter what."

ayam_bornbless stated:

"Sometimes, Kwaku Manu thinks he is the most knowledgeable person in Ghana, mtchew."

amajustinatet stated:

"@kwakumanubob has said it all: a little Concentration on farming and the high cost of living in Ghana will change massively."

moda_st.Patrick stated:

"Wei😢.. you're NPP. Did you kneel when your party was in power?".

anthoniofootwear stated:

"We need a better Ghana 🙌🙌."

