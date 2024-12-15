Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo made a bold fashion statement as she attended Salma Mumin's new shop opening

Efia Odo wore an expensive outfit and designer shoes to complete her look for an unforgettable shopping experience

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's flawless look to support her friend, Salma Mumin, on her new project

Ghanaian socialite Andrea Owusu, popularly called Efia Odo, stepped out in style as she attended the launch of Salma Mumin's new showroom.

The famous style influencer wore a white tweed dress and blazer to the star-studded event at East Legon.

Efia Odo slays in white dresses to the launch of Salma Mumin's showroom. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Efia Odo looked fabulous in a long braided hairstyle and flawless makeup, accessorising her look with an elegant necklace.

The outspoken television presenter completed her look with a stylish silver purse and matching pointed-high heels.

Efia Odo trends with her stylish look

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's elegant outfit

simonnoukounou35 stated:

"Efia Odo obolo😂."

nyarko02037 stated:

"They are not ready for children ❤️."

_frimpongtrapstar_ stated:

"Afia beautiful ❤️😍."

Ayokamarilyn stated:

"She is so pretty."

mabel_ankamah stated:

"Eiiii, what happened to Afia's prediction? Ajeeeii."

cecilia3255 stated:

"Beautiful Odo😍."

akuaserwaa8 stated:

"Eiii, who’s that on her phone screen."

david_akuokoh_jnr1 stated:

"In face de make big n dark or".

sadiq_global stated:

"Hit the nail on the head😂….Actress who?."

bernice_adofo stated:

"She's always on point 🙌🙌🙌."

Ghana's Efia Odo rocks stylish African print

Ghanaian fashion mogul Efia Odo attended a private event in a gorgeous African print outfit designed with black lace. The co-host of popular podcast on YouTube turned heads with her short hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Efia Odo promises to wear long dresses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo, who vowed never to wear short dresses.

The Freak hitmaker disclosed that she has found her Lord and personal saviour and will lead an exemplary life.

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's trending video on Instagram.

