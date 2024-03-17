The NCA has released a statement about the time frame for full repairs of the damaged undersea cables affecting data service distribution nationwide

A statement issued by the authority noted that it will take five weeks minimum for complete restoration of the faulty cables

The NCA assured of an improvement in data services in the coming days while operators work around the clock to restore full connectivity

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has disclosed that it will take a minimum of five weeks to fully restore the disrupted undersea cables which have significantly affected data services nationwide.

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 16, the establishment said they held a face-to-face meeting with the leading management of all four subsea cable landing service providers (ACE, MainOne, SAT-3 and WACS) and the three Ghana-based mobile network providers and operators, including AT, MTN, and Telecel for updates on the situation and to discuss the way forward.

According to the NCA, the subsea cable landing service providers have remotely identified the approximate locations of the damage and have made preparations to dispatch repair vessels to the location for physical assessment and restoration.

“Based on the above, the subsea cable landing service providers have indicated an estimated frame of minimum five weeks for full service restoration from the time the vessels are dispatched to the various locations,” portions of the NCA statement said.

The establishment assured of its commitment to work with stakeholders to progressively add more capacity for data services as it becomes available.

Read the full statement below:

MPs want communications minister to give briefing on disruption

Relatedly, YEN.comgh reported that Members of Parliament want the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, to give a briefing on the widespread internet outage.

The MPs want Owusu-Ekuful to brief the House on Monday, March 18, 2024. Some reports indicate that damage to undersea cables caused the widespread disruption to internet services in Ghana and other parts of Africa. The disruption extended to South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, the Ivory Coast, Liberia, Cameroon, and Benin.

