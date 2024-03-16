The team representing Ghana in the arm wrestling competition of the 13th edition of the African Games put a bright smile on the faces of Ghanaians

The team secured 40 medals in the competition held on March 16, 2024, after they had initially promised the country 15 medals

Many people congratulated them for making the country proud

The arm wrestling team representing Ghana at the 13th edition of the African Games 2023 have made the country proud by securing more medals.

Ghana's arm wrestling team at the African Games 2023. Image Credit: African Games Accra 2023

Arm wrestling team secure 40 medals in 13th African Games 2023 competition

Accoridng to a post shared by the official African Games Facebook account, the Ghanaian team initially promised to win the country 15 medals.

However, at the end of the competition on March 16, 2024, the team has won 40 medals. The medals comprised of eight gold, 19 silver and 13 bronze.

In the caption of the post, the African Games official account on Facebook wrote:

They promised Ghanaians 15 medals ... Today, they delivered 40 medals at the 13th African Games 2023.. .. 8 Gold, 19 Silver and 13 Bronze.. Congratulations to the whole team.. ArmWrestling Ghana #accra2023 #africangames2023

Below are photos of the team Ghana showing off their medals.

Reactions as Ghana's arm wrestling team win 40 medals

Many Ghanaians were happy for the arm wrestling team that represented Ghana at the 13th African Games 2023. They congratulated the team for making the country proud.

Below are some of the lovely comments from Ghanaians:

Amoah Philip said:

You do all,we proud of you.Please NPP and NDC don't bring your politics inside this one oo, let's support Ghana.

Blogger Holy said:

Congratulations You guys deserve it

Sogbodjor Benjamin said:

impressive performance, congratulations to all of you

Papa Gyamfi said:

Congratulations to the team and the founder, Mr Charles Osei Asibey.

