The National Communications Authority has extended the deadline for the SIM card registration to July 31, 2022

The NCA explained that the extension is to enable ongoing processes to make the SIM card registration more effective.

There have numerous calls by the public for the registration deadline of March 31 to be extended

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced an extension of the deadline for SIM card registration from March 31 to July 31, 2022.

In a statement, the NCA explained that more time is required to update the SIM Registration App for the registration of diplomats. At the same time, a Self-Service SIM Registration App was also being developed to facilitate the registration of SIM cards for Ghanaians resident abroad.

Before the extension today, there have been numerous calls for the deadline to be extended. Source: Getty Images

“This will be operational by mid-April,” a statement dated March 22, 2022 and issued by Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

There have been numerous calls on the government for the extension of the SIM card registration as the process has been dogged by long queues at designated offices of the telcos.

Apart from the long queues, it has emerged that many Ghanaians do not have Ghana Card, the main form of ID for the SIM card registration.

The NCA is pushing for all mobile phone users to link their mobile phone numbers with their biometric data on the national ID.

The move is expected to cut down the use of mobile phones for fraud.

Ghanaians have been tweeting about to the news of the extension with mixed reactions.

While some have commended the Minister for the extension, others have said they still won't register their SIM cards by July 31.

