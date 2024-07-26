Ghana youth international Patrick Asmah has opened up on his absence from football for a year

The former Atalanta defender left Asante Kotoko after his contract was terminated last season

The former U20 star is preparing for his return to football after a long hiatus due to his wife's health

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Patrick Asmah, has disclosed that he had to put his career on hold to save the life of his ailing wife.

Asmah, who had a stint with Italian outfit Atalanta, missed the entire 2023/24 season and had his contract with Asante Kotoko terminated.

The ex-Ghana U20 star has started training in a bid to make a return to football following a tough year.

Patrick Asmah playing for Ghana U20 at the World Cup in New Zealand in 2015. Photo: Alex Grimm.

According to the defender, the main reason he had to stay away from the game was because his wife had her leg amputated.

"We spent a lot on her operation. We came to Accra to check, they asked up to buy several items and at the end, they said they can't and so we had to amputate her leg," he told Mo TV.

"And for me, I can't just abandon her because of football," he added.

Before returning to Ghana, Asmah had played for Avellino and Salernitana in Italy and had a brief spell in Slovakia with FK Senica, per Transfermarkt.

Asmah linked with Hearts of Oak

The 28-year-old could be offered a lifeline in football with reports indicating Hearts of Oak are interested in the player.

Asmah has been training alone as he keeps his fitness ahead of his comeback.

"I have told Patrick Asmah to come and justify himself at training grounds," said Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara following his meeting with the press.

The versatile defender started his career at BA United before leaving for abroad. He has one cap for the Black Stars and was part of Ghana's U20 team at the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup.

