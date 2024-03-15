Some Members of Parliament want Minister for Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to speak on internet disruption

Members of Parliament want the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, to give a briefing on the widespread internet outage.

The MPs want Owusu-Ekuful to brief the House on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Some reports indicate that damage to undersea cables caused the widespread disruption to internet services in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

The disruption extended to South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, the Ivory Coast, Liberia, Cameroon, and Benin.

In Ghana, citizens have been unable to access essential internet services and social media.

Bank transfers and mobile money transactions were also reported to be affected.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday, March 15, 2024, the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, described the issue as a national security threat.

Ablakwa said the minister needed to outline measures to counter this threat.

"I want to appeal that the Communications Minister come to tell us what the government is doing to help restore normalcy so that we can have access to the internet and our data services.”

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the MP for Dome-Kwabenya, expressed concern about mobile money vendors.

"So, I will plead with the Majority Leader to schedule the Minister for Communication to come and rightfully and thoroughly address the House on the issues that are at stake, so that we can understand it better,” she stated.

