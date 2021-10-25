Samiah Temitayo Anike has been given a special recognition award by students of Mass Communication, the Polytechnic, Ibadan, for being the first lady of their president

The Association of Students Communicators (ASCOM) expressed gratitude to the young lady for playing a wifely role to her lover during his administration

Many social media users who reacted to the development said if those students are saddled with the responsibility of leading Nigeria, they will disappoint the electorate

A viral photo has caused quite a stir on social media after students of Mass Communication at the Polytechnic, Ibadan, gave a special recognition award to one Samiah Temitayo Anike.

She was described as the first lady of the Association of Students Communicators (ASCOM) president.

Samia Temitayo Anike was given a special recognition award by Mass Communication students of the Polytechnic, Ibadan. Photo credit: @oyoaffairs

Playing a wifely role

In the photo that was shared on Instagram by @oyoaffairs, the young lady was praised by ASCOM members for her "wifely support in the administration of President Haadi Afees Ishola 2019/2020 regime".

Nigerians can't believe it

The photo was also shared on Facebook and Nigerians couldn't believe their eyes. Many were of the opinion that the students who gave Samia a special recognition award would perform worse than some politicians in the country if they are are elected into political offices.

Below are some of the reactions:

Afolabi Ayodeji Damilare said:

"Those are the leaders of tomorrow! If in the next twenty to thirty years you see them awarding plaque to the girlfriend of a senator or governor, this is how it all started."

Olakunle Mac Don commented:

"Imagine. Absolute nonsense. How would this be allowed even by the SRC. All this people will be abusing government. This ones will not only give award to first lady but also to the gate man of the first lady."

Jamiu Amusa wrote:

"This is stupidity! Do these students understand what 'values and morals' are? I doubt. Moral decadence."

Olaleye Prestige Iyiola said:

"What I have not seen in this Ibadan within months doesn't exist."

Muritala Hammed Abiodun commented:

"This is shameful and embarrassing."

