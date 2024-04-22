A video of a recent interview Cheddar had with Starr FM has gone viral on social media

This comes after he fumbled after he was asked to recite the motto of Accra Academy, his former school

Many people who commented on the video were pleased with the way he handled the question

Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, found himself in an uncomfortable situation after he was quizzed about his former school, Accra Academy

This happened on Starr Chat on Starr FM after he was asked by the host Bola Raya to recite Accra Academy's motto, only for him to respond by saying Bleoo.

Cheddar fumbles over Accra Academy's motto Photo credit: @Starr103.5FM/Facebook

Source: Facebook

At that point, Bola Ray, who looked visibly disappointed, replied that the answer was incorrect and asked Cheddar whether he participated in school functions such as attending morning assembly

The leader of the New Force movement and Presidential hopeful then revealed that he was not interested in learning the school motto, ode, or anthem in all the schools he attended.

The video, which was posted on X by @HYPEMASTERS_had raked in over 147,000 views and 87 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the interview

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions, with some commending Cheddar over the way he reacted to the question.

@Joel_Reacts stated:

Ma guy de lie pass. You can never forget your high school’s motto and anthem even in a 100 years, unless you suffer some kinda memory loss. Settings Nyame is in a tight corner

@99kwame reacted:

Nana Bediako did good with his composure and subtly told the other guy not to minor the majors. Way to go

@Tao_Zilla indicated:

I shock give Bola saf, dem things no dey need. Where we dey take go? Somethings like this wey no dey even guarantee employment after school.

@barnes_godfred indicated:

When you know school anthem and then what??? Is the event or interview an old school reunion program?? Some people are more forward looking and development oriented…priorities!!!

Cheddar opens up on his source of wealth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cheddar denied suggestions that he was trying to hide the source of his immense wealth.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News, he did not give a convincing answer when asked the question to reveal his source of wealth

He maintains that his wealth came from hard work but does not explain how he started to accrue this wealth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh