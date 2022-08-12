An orphan who lost her parents when she was six years old has graduated from school and passed out of NYSC

The lady named Judith Chioma, who is from Anambra, graduated from Auchi Polytechnic, where she studied Computer Science

On the 10th of August, 2022, she passed out from NYSC and she shared her passing out photos on Facebook to the admiration of many

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Judith Chioma, a Computer Science graduate of Auchi Polytechnic, Edo state has passed out from NYSC.

But what made her story more touching is that she is a disabled orphan who lost her parents when she was just six years old.

Judith defied all odds to achieve success. Photo credit: Photos provided by Judith.

Source: Original

Judith achieved success in school and NYSC

According to Judith, she did not know what happened to her legs as only her parents can explain, but unfortunately, they are not here anymore.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

However, Judith who is a mother of three has defied all odds to finish school and pass out of NYSC successfully to the admiration of many people.

In an interview, Judith told YEN.com.gh that she was not born disabled.

Her words:

"I'm an orphan, lost my parents when I was six years old. Married with three kids two boys and a girl. I wasn't born like this, I became crippled when I was 4years plus."

YEN.com.gh sought to know what the experience was like going to school with her condition as well as caring for three kids. She said it was so stressful for her but she was able to pull through.

Her words:

"It was very stressful but conquered by God's grace."

'I made it!' Disabled cancer survivor graduates despite being discouraged by lecturer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that a young student at the University of Johannesburg overcame disability odds to graduate, despite being discouraged by her lecturer.

Writing on Twitter, Nyane, who uses the handle @M_Nyane, indicated that she's a cancer survivor. She wrote:

'On the first day I went to UJ, a lecturer told my parents and I that I wouldn't make it because of my disability. But look at God, I made it. Never Give up on your goals!!!. #UJGraduate"

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng