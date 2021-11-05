Karen Owusu-Boakye, a former student of New Juaben Senior High School, has gained admittance into the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana

She has taken to LinkedIn to announce and celebrate the feat while motivating netizens

Owusu-Boakye shared that she wants people to know that their dreams are valid

Karen Owusu-Boakye, a former student of New Juaben Senior High School, has achieved her dreams as a qualified chartered accountant (CA).

The journey towards realising her CA goal started while in senior high school, but it was not until somewhere in May 2017 that she officially took steps to pursue the programme.

Owusu-Boakye admits the process has not been a walk in the pack. There were bittersweet moments, she said. ''With determination and resilience, I persevered.''

'I Want You to Know that it is Possible' - Ghanaian Lady Inspires as She Becomes Chartered Accountant Photo credit: Karen Owusu-Boakye

Announcing the achievement

In a LinkedIn post, she announced that she has become a CA while indicating that she is proud of the feat.

''Today, I am a proud associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana. I am no motivational speaker but I just want to let you know that it is possible,'' she said.

Thanking God and her earthly dad

Owusu-Boakye attributed the feat to God while crediting her father as well.

''I say thank you to Jehovah God, my Dad who encouraged me in every step of the way.

''My late mom would have been more than happy to see this day but God knows best. Ayekoo to all newly qualified Chartered Accountants. Let’s make an impact in society.''

