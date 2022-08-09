A Ghanaian university student who depended on a part-time job has recently opened up about quitting thanks to continuous increase in transport fares

Nana Abena revealed in a video that she knew it was time to resign when the amount she spent on transportation in a month exceeded her salary

The young student also admitted that her financial struggles have impacted her academic performance as she has moved from getting 'A's and 'B's to getting 'C's in exams

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A beautiful Ghanaian lady named Nana Abena has recently opened up about why she quit the very job she depended on to survive in school.

Nana Abena in an interview, Ghana cedis Photo credit: JoyNews/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Joy News had Abena recounting that she picked up a part-time job to support herself in school, but due to the constant increase in transportation fares in Ghana, the amount of money she spent on transportation to and fro work alone was more than what she earns at work.

The young lady felt the best option for her was to quit her job, given the fact that it no longer served the purpose for which she picked it up.

The university student also revealed the financial difficulties she finds herself in have negatively impacted her academic performance. According to her, she has moved from being an 'A' and 'B' student to a 'C' student.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nana Abena shared more about her story in the video linked below;

Young Woman Quits Banking Job After 6 Years; Admits She Is No Longer Passionate About It

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a lady recently took to social media to open up about quitting her job as a banker and why she had to do that.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @kofo_alasooke had her sharing that after working in the finance space for six years, she finally resigned from her role. She added that her job was not something she loved, but the decision to leave was not an easy one.

"I resigned from my job yesterday, not an easy decision but I have been giving excuses on a job I do not love (Banking) and it’s even worse when you get in as a contract staff."

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh