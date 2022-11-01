Colleges of Education have written to the government over their inability to provide three meals a day to students at GH₵6.50

The colleges say prices of food items have shot up astronomically, with suppliers refusing to supply due to the indebtedness of the colleges

The Colleges have thus sought permission for students to be allowed to feed themselves from November 7, 2022

Colleges of Education in the country have written to the government over their inability to provide three square meals to students at GH₵6.50.

In a letter from the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF) to the Ministry of Education, the colleges lamented the struggles in procuring food items.

They thus sought permission from the Ministry for students to be allowed to feed themselves from November 7, 2022.

“Prices of all food items have shot up astronomically, and food suppliers have refused to supply any food items to Colleges because of the indebtedness of Colleges to these suppliers.”

It Is Becoming Difficult For Us To Feed Students Of Colleges Of Education - PRINCOF

Explaining further, PRINCOF requested an increase in feeding grants as it has become increasingly difficult for them to continue providing three meals daily to students at GH₵6.50.

The schools also urged the Ministry to ensure that the already stretched academic year is not disrupted.

Government Is Working Hard To Settle All Outstanding Financial Obligations To Colleges Of Education - Education Ministry

But in a sharp rebuttal, the Education Ministry asserted that it is working diligently to settle all unpaid financial obligations to the nation's institutes of education in order to support future teachers.

Kwesi Kwarteng, the Education Ministry's public relations officer, announced on social media that talks with the Finance Ministry to rapidly address all unmet obligations and pledges to the Colleges of Education are at an advanced stage.

