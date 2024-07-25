KNUST: SRC President-Elect Celebrates After Winning Elections, Does Ronaldo's Goal Celebration
- The video of Kane Nana Francis's reaction after he was named as the SRC president-elect for KNUST is trending
- He put his humility on display as he joined his supporters to celebrate the good news
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have commended his impressive feat
Kane Nana Francis is trending on social media after he was elected as the new President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the 2024/2024 academic year.
This comes after he emerged victorious in a tightly contested election, winning with a total of 8,890 votes at the end of the polls.
A video making rounds online captured the reaction of an Oguaa Senior High Technical School alumnus after he learned that he had won the election.
The video on the TikTok page of @richlord3008 showed Kane Nana Francis standing at the front of University Hall celebrating with other students.
Beaming with joy, the KNUST SRC President-elect got the onlookers cheering for him as he did Cristiano Ronaldo's famous goal celebration.
At the time of writing the report, the video, which highlights how relatable Kane Nana Francis is, had raked in over 1,000 likes and 13 comments.
Watch the video below:
Netizens celebrate Kane Nana Francis on his victory
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated him and other incoming SRC executives.
Others also admonished him to fulfil his campaign promises.
"Humble and friendly, hopes he delivers on his campaign promises."
"Serve well Mr.president! we love you."
adepa_brew added:
"Best SRC president we love Kane."
KNUST to lift ban on SRC Week
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the outgoing SRC President for KNUST, Yvonne Osei Adobea, has revealed that the ban on the SRC Week celebration is set to be lifted.
Yvonne took to X, where he revealed that the SRC week celebration will be held in the 2024/2025 academic year.
She disclosed this by providing an update on a petition submitted to the University Council regarding restoring the SRC Week and the JCRC Hall Week celebration.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.