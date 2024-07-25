The video of Kane Nana Francis's reaction after he was named as the SRC president-elect for KNUST is trending

He put his humility on display as he joined his supporters to celebrate the good news

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have commended his impressive feat

Kane Nana Francis is trending on social media after he was elected as the new President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the 2024/2024 academic year.

This comes after he emerged victorious in a tightly contested election, winning with a total of 8,890 votes at the end of the polls.

Kane Nana Francis celebrates with students after being elected as KNUST SRC President Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST/X

A video making rounds online captured the reaction of an Oguaa Senior High Technical School alumnus after he learned that he had won the election.

The video on the TikTok page of @richlord3008 showed Kane Nana Francis standing at the front of University Hall celebrating with other students.

Beaming with joy, the KNUST SRC President-elect got the onlookers cheering for him as he did Cristiano Ronaldo's famous goal celebration.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which highlights how relatable Kane Nana Francis is, had raked in over 1,000 likes and 13 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate Kane Nana Francis on his victory

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated him and other incoming SRC executives.

Others also admonished him to fulfil his campaign promises.

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"Humble and friendly, hopes he delivers on his campaign promises."

Claudia indicated:

"Serve well Mr.president! we love you."

adepa_brew added:

"Best SRC president we love Kane."

KNUST to lift ban on SRC Week

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the outgoing SRC President for KNUST, Yvonne Osei Adobea, has revealed that the ban on the SRC Week celebration is set to be lifted.

Yvonne took to X, where he revealed that the SRC week celebration will be held in the 2024/2025 academic year.

She disclosed this by providing an update on a petition submitted to the University Council regarding restoring the SRC Week and the JCRC Hall Week celebration.

