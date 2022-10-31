Finance minister Ken Ofori- Atta has been slammed by the World Bank for failing to meet deadlines for the submission of audit reports on the GALOP project

The $219 million project is being funded with World Bank funds and is aimed at improving quality education at basic schools in Ghana

The World Bank has said it will be compelled to take legal action under the terms of the agreement if the delays persist

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has responded to the letter, claiming it has promptly sent the audit report

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The World Bank has sent a strongly-worded letter to finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta over a 10-month delay to submit the audit report for a project to improve quality basic education in Ghana.

The project, Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Agreement (GALOP), is a five-year project to improve the quality of education in low-performing basic schools and strengthen education sector equity and accountability in Ghana.

Ghana received $219 million from the World Bank in 2020 to improve quality education in 10,000 low-performing basic schools.

L-R: Ofori-Atta, a GALOP project signage and Pierre Laporte. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

As part of the financing agreement for the project, Ghana through the finance minister was to submit audited financial statements covering the period of one fiscal year of the beneficiary country no later than six months after the end of such period. However, this has not happened after 10 months, according to the letter from the World Bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“We note that as of today, October 18, 2022 the [the International Development Association has not received the audited financial statements for the year ending December 2021 in compliance with the General Conditions.

“The Association is concerned that it is almost ten (10) months after the year ended and an independent audit report on the use of funds has still not been furnished to the Association,” the letter dated October 21, 2022.

The statement signed by World Bank Country Director, Pierre Laporte, added further that given that the audited financial statements are now four months overdue, the Bank will be compelled to take firm steps.

He told Ghana’s finance minister that:

“…we write to inform you that unless you come into compliance within the next thirty (30) days from the date of this letter, the Association may have no option than to explore the possibility of exercising the appropriate legal remedies under the Financing Agreement.”

Education Ministry Responds To World Bank’s Letter On GALOP Audit Report Delay

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has sighted a response from the education ministry that shifts the blame for the report's delay to the Ghana Audit Service.

“Subsequent to the notice from the World Bank, the report was finalised and submitted,” the statement explained.

Many have been asking on social media why the education ministry is responding to a letter from the World Bank addressed to the finance minister.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh