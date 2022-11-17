Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has won the 2022 National Public Speaking Competition, NPSC

The school was represented by two brilliant teenagers who defeated competition from five other schools at the grand finale on Sunday, November 13

Ellen Owusuaa Darko and Tracy Afrah Frimpong garnered 76% of the total scores to win the contest

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School in the Ashanti Region of Ghana emerged as the winner of the 2022 National Public Speaking Competition, NPSC, on Sunday, November 13.

The 2022 edition, which saw six schools from five zones that qualified for the grand finale, compete at the Accra International Conference Centre, AICC.

Ellen Owusuaa Darko and Tracy Afrah Frimpong stood out consistently during the contest, with the former displaying dexterity in eloquence with her presentation on Ghana's Perspective on Green Recovery from Covid-19.

Photos as Yaa Asantewaa Girls SHS emerges winners of the 2022 National Public Speaking Competition. Credit: National Public Speaking Competition.

Source: Facebook

Ellen Owusuaa Darko emerges Best Orator

The pair won the contest for their school, with Ellen emerging as the Best Orator for the 2022 National Public Speaking Competition. They garnered 76% of the total scores to win the contest, taking over from Mfantsipim School.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

For their winning prize, Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School took home a cash prize of GH¢10,000 in addition to products, 3News reported.

Second and third winners of the contest

Odoben Senior High School emerged with 75% followed by Aburi Girls' Senior High School with 74.3%.

The NPSC contest runs under the auspices of the Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Alban Bagbin and the cultural unit of the Ghana Education Service, GES.

It's held across Senior High Schools in Ghana to build speakers who will use public speaking to impact society positively.

The Spelling Bee 2022

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a pupil of DPS International Ghana, N’Adom Darko-Asare, has been crowned the winner of the 2022 Spelling Bee competition.

Darko-Asare, 10, defeated competition from two other brilliant finalists to clinch the 2022 trophy, inking her name in the 14-year history book of the spelling contest.

She navigated her way through the first round, which witnessed a total of 115 contestants, becoming one of the three finalists in the 12th round.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh