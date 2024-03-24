Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence placed an Instagram spotlight on her first son as he graduated from the university

Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence's son, Clinton Prempeh, has graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The academic accomplishment reflects the actress and her son's significant growth and determination.

Vivian Jill celebrates son Clinton Prempeh as he graduates from KNUST.

Source: Instagram

With a massive following owing to her achievements in Ghana's movie scene, Vivian Jill gave fans a taste of pure fulfilment from the graduation ceremony.

Clinton Prempeh overcomes challenges

The actress prioritised her son's education over her online fame, dedicating her Instagram account to him on Saturday, March 23. The devoted mother emphasised the importance of her son's academic pursuit and challenges during the journey.

"It's not been easy, but we made it all thanks to God. #gratefulheart# AWURADE AYE BI. @mr_prempeh1, you’ve made me proud son,’’ Vivian Jill captioned photos from the graduation event.

Fans commend Clinton Prempeh

The graduation ceremony was not only a proud moment for the actress, her son, and their family but also for friends and fans. Many reached out to celebrate Clinton Prempeh under the post of Vivian Jill.

