Zakiya Ahmed, a student at the University of Ghana, has won the coveted title of Miss Malaika for the 2022 edition

The 19-year-old learner triumphed over nine other contestants to clinch the prestigious crown on Saturday, November 12

She made history as the first queen in hijab to win the crown in the history of the pageant at the AICC

Zakiya Ahmed, a 19-year-old Psychology student at the University of Ghana, Legon, has won the coveted title of Miss Malaika 2022.

The 2022 edition of the glorious pageant took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, November 12.

Ahmed defeated fierce competition from nine other contestants to win the prestigious crown at the grand finale, making history as the first queen in hijab to win the title in the history of the beauty contest.

Photos of Zakiya Ahmed. Credit: Cila Adjoa Duffuor/Adizah Kuburah Braimah.

Source: Facebook

Miss Malaika Ghana, a prestigious beauty pageant organised by Charterhouse, was founded in 2002. The pageant has churned out several well-groomed and well-placed queens in various industries, from health to technology, finance to petroleum, construction to agriculture, broadcasting to tourism, and more.

See images of the 2022 queen below:

