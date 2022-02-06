Ten-year-old, N’Adom Darko-Asare of DPS International Ghana, has won the 2022 Spelling Bee contest

She saw off competition from two other brilliant finalists by correctly spelling the word ''BATHYPELAGIC''

Darko-Asare received the coveted trophy, a trip to Washington DC, USA, over Ghc3,000, and other winning prizes

A pupil of DPS International Ghana, N’Adom Darko-Asare, has been crowned the winner of the 2022 Spelling Bee competition.

Darko-Asare, 10, defeated competition from two other brilliant finalists to clinch the 2022 trophy, inking her name in the 14-year history book of the spelling contest.

She navigated her way through the first round, which witnessed a total of 115 contestants, becoming one of the three finalists in the 12th round.

Winning word

She won the coveted trophy by correctly spelling the word ''BATHYPELAGIC'', according to Citi News.

Winning prizes

Her winning prizes included a trip to Washington DC, USA, to represent Ghana at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee, over Ghc3,000 ($500) spending money, and the engraved trophy.

In addition, Darko-Asare received a fully installed DStv Explora decoder with a six-month subscription, Indomie products, a gold medal, and GHc300 Goil fuel vouchers.

1st and 2nd runners-up

Her contenders, 10-year-old Nii Odartey Elorm Manyo-Plange of The Roman Ridge School, emerged as first runner-up, and Aarna Bhaveshkumar Tailor, 11, from the DPS International Ghana, Tema, won the second runner-up.

They each received prizes for making bold statements with their sterling performances.

The First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, graced the occasion with her presence.

Source: YEN.com.gh