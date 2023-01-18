Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed plans by the government to give one SHS student in Ghana a tablet preloaded with textbooks and past questions

The vice president made the disclosure when he opened the 74th edition of the annual New Year School and Conference by the University of Ghana

The initiative is expected to further boost the quality of education of the free SHS students in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said government was on course to implement a landmark initiative to distribute a state-of-the art tablet to every Senior High School (SHS) student in Ghana.

The vice president made the announcement when he opened the 74th edition of the annual New Year School and Conference by the University of Ghana on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

"This year, we are on course to provide all Senior High School students in Ghana with tablets which are loaded with textbooks on them for their studies," Joy News quoted the vice president in a report.

A student holds a placard that commends the Free SHS initiative (L) and the vice president speaking at the event. Source: UGC, Facebook/@mbawumia.

Source: UGC

He said there will also be past questions preloaded on the tablets and described it as "game-changer".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

University of Ghana's 74th Annual New Year School

The 74th edition of the annual New Year School and Conference by the University of Ghana is under the theme "Positioning the African Market for Sustainable Economic Development through AfCFTA".

The renowned annual new year school and conference brings together experts and academics to lecture on a myriad of topics that feed into the theme.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the grand event, Dr Bawumia said while recent domestic and global economic challenges have negatively impacted our economy, AfCFTA must be promoted as a key platform to reposition Ghana through trade.

He also said the digitalisation initiative has catapulted Ghana to one of the leading digital economies in Africa.

Bawumia says housemaids are in short supply due to Free SHS

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that vice president Bawumia said the introduction of the Free SHS programme has triggered a shortage of housemaids.

He said most parents no longer send their daughters to serve in rich homes because they cannot afford fees.

The vice president said of the 400,000 increase in SHS in enrollment recorded since the introduction of the free SHS policy, half are young girls.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh