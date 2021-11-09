Bawumia has revealed that the introduction of the Free SHS programme has led to a reduction of housemaids in the city

He said most parents no longer send their daughters to serve in rich homes because they cannot afford fees

The vice president said of the 400,000 increase in SHS in enrollment recorded since the introduction of the free SHS policy, half are young girls

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has revealed that the introduction of the Free SHS programme has led to a reduction of housemaids in the city.

According to him, if not for the Free SHS policy, young girls would be serving as house helps in the homes of rich people often due to their parent's inability to pay for their secondary education.

He made this known at the launch of the Konkomba Education Endowment Fund- KEEF, at the University of Ghana Business School.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia Photo credit: Mahamadu Bawumia

Source: UGC

“...when we implemented free SHS, a lot of middle-class families in the cities were finding it difficult to find house helps because the parents of the girls came for them and took them to school” he stated.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Bawumia said the government’s investment in the educational sector is borne out of an intentional effort to build a wealth of human resource.

Bawumia said of the 400,000 increase in SHS in enrollment recorded since the introduction of the free SHS policy, half are young girls.

He stated that, when the NPP government took over, many parents couldn’t afford to pay for fees to send their wards to school, especially the girl child.

He added that if President Akufo Addo had listened to critics of the initiative, many children wouldn’t attain secondary education.

