Incredible Zigi Gets Verified On TikTok A Week After Dancegod Lloyd, Fans Congratulate Him
- Incredible Zigi has been verified on the social media platform TikTok, and his fans are excited about this new development
- The dancer's verification happened just a week after fellow dancer Dancegod Lloyd got verified on the video platform
- Followers of Incredible Zigi in the comment section of his latest posts on the platform have congratulated him
Popular dancer Incredible Zigi has been officially verified on the popular social media platform TikTok. This has sparked a lot of excitement among his fans and followers.
The verification of Incredible Zigi comes on the heels of fellow dancer Dancegod Lloyd’s verification on the same platform just a week prior. This back-to-back recognition of dancers in the country has made many Ghanaians happy.
Incredible Zigi’s verification was seen by many as a significant milestone in his career, indicating his status as a respected figure in the Ghanaian dance scene. The dancer has been dancing for a long time and is one of the main figures that revolutionized dance in Ghana.
Fans of Incredible Zigi have been quick to express their joy and congratulations on his latest posts on TikTok.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Incredible Zigi gets congratulated
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
@gh_chris_brown_official_ said:
Congratulations Incredible You got ve
rified That’s cool let’s gooooo
Dat Corper Boi wrote:
So them verify your account you no disturb us
Kwabena Ebo commented:
Quables is coming for you @INCREDIBLEZIGI
Ass_emblymann.31 said:
Buh e go pain DGL oh say dem verify Zigi after some week or weeks
NORTHERLAND TIPS commented:
Dancegod is typing but his network is unpredictable
Clifford reacted:
oh my God!!! I now seeing that you have been verified Greatness all the way
Quables on Afronita
In another story, DWP Academy co-founder Quables has shed light on the group's absence from Afronita's recent launch.
Afronita, a former member of DWP Academy, launched a dance school for kids named Afrostar Kids Academy without the support of her former crew.
However, according to Quables, DWP members did not attend the event because they were not invited.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh