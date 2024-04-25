Incredible Zigi has been verified on the social media platform TikTok, and his fans are excited about this new development

The dancer's verification happened just a week after fellow dancer Dancegod Lloyd got verified on the video platform

Followers of Incredible Zigi in the comment section of his latest posts on the platform have congratulated him

Popular dancer Incredible Zigi has been officially verified on the popular social media platform TikTok. This has sparked a lot of excitement among his fans and followers.

Ghanaian dancer Incredible Zigi Photo Source: incrediblezigi

Source: Instagram

The verification of Incredible Zigi comes on the heels of fellow dancer Dancegod Lloyd’s verification on the same platform just a week prior. This back-to-back recognition of dancers in the country has made many Ghanaians happy.

Incredible Zigi’s verification was seen by many as a significant milestone in his career, indicating his status as a respected figure in the Ghanaian dance scene. The dancer has been dancing for a long time and is one of the main figures that revolutionized dance in Ghana.

Fans of Incredible Zigi have been quick to express their joy and congratulations on his latest posts on TikTok.

Incredible Zigi gets congratulated

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@gh_chris_brown_official_ said:

Congratulations Incredible You got ve

rified That’s cool let’s gooooo

Dat Corper Boi wrote:

So them verify your account you no disturb us

Kwabena Ebo commented:

Quables is coming for you @INCREDIBLEZIGI

Ass_emblymann.31 said:

Buh e go pain DGL oh say dem verify Zigi after some week or weeks

NORTHERLAND TIPS commented:

Dancegod is typing but his network is unpredictable

Clifford reacted:

oh my God!!! I now seeing that you have been verified Greatness all the way

Quables on Afronita

In another story, DWP Academy co-founder Quables has shed light on the group's absence from Afronita's recent launch.

Afronita, a former member of DWP Academy, launched a dance school for kids named Afrostar Kids Academy without the support of her former crew.

However, according to Quables, DWP members did not attend the event because they were not invited.

