Media personality Aisha Ibrahim's incredible milestone at KNUST has garnered social media spotlight

The Multimedia Group journalist/presenter earned a postgraduate degree in Public Administration from the Ghanaian establishment

Many people have showered her with congratulatory messages after her achievement became public

Multimedia Group journalist Aisha Ibrahim has graduated with a master's degree in Public Administration from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The renowned media personality had to balance her work and studies but prevailed over the difficulties.

JoyNews journalist Aisha Ibrahim bags master's degree at KNUST. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

Source: Twitter

Ibrahim, who continues to inspire many people, particularly women who aspire to excel in their careers and education, has been celebrated by many on social media following her graduation from KNUST.

''Aisha Ibrahim, a renowned Ghanaian media personality and journalist for Multimedia Group Ltd, graduated with a Master's in Public Administration from KNUST,'' @VOICE_of_KNUST shared along with pictures.

See the post below:

How people reacted to Aisha Ibrahim's accomplishment

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments posted by kind people. See some below:

@Sir_Kwofae said:

Congratulations to her.

@mr_dek1 indicated:

Wow! This is incredible.

@_blacksnow09 posted:

Congrats to her.

Source: YEN.com.gh