The eight dismissed students of the Chiana Senior High School have rendered an unqualified apology to President Akufo-Addo

The students have also apologized to school authorities to allow them back into the classroom

The second and final-year students were expelled for using insulting and vulgar words to describe the president

President Nana Akufo-Addo has received an unqualified apology from the eight (8) dismissed students of the Chiana Senior High School in the Upper East Region.

The eight girls were sacked by the Ghana Education Service (GES) for insulting and hurling abusive words at the president in a widely shared video in November.

8 Dismissed Chiana Students Emotionally Appeal To Akufo-Addo To Forgive Them

Following the decision to truncate their educational journey, the girls have made an emotional appeal to education authorities and the president to allow them back into the classroom to continue their education.

The students who looked forlorn in another video that has gone viral took turns to apologise.

In teary voices, they pleaded for forgiveness from the president, the Ministry of Education, and all stakeholders as well as Ghanaians.

“I am here with my colleagues on our knees to beg the President, the Headmaster, the education office and our fellow Ghanaians. We are sorry for our videos that went viral. We did not mean for it to go viral, it was a childish play, we are sorry and on our knees that the President should call us back,” one of the students said.

After that, each of the eight students took turns to also render unqualified apologies amid intermittent sobs.

The said students in a viral video in November 2022, were seen vehemently insulting the President, over his failure to address their school’s challenges and the economy at large.

Akufo-Addo: Ghana Education Service Sacks 8 Chiana SHS Students Captured In Viral Video Insulting President

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service (GES) had in a letter dated November 29, 2022, signed by Dr Eric Nkansah, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) sacked the eight (8) students.

The GES after probing the incident found all the girl-students guilty of using unsavoury language against President Nana Akudo-Addo and recommended their dismissal.

The action of the students was described as “very undesirable and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in our Educational system in Ghana.”

