Serwaa Amihere has received a response from Top Choco following her public apology

The company has commended her action and promised to continue their partnership with her

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post commended the company over the move

Top Choco, a popular confectionery product by Alpha Industries in Ghana, has commended its brand ambassador and media personality, Serwaa Amihere, she issued a public apology for the private video.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, the company says it has acknowledged and accepted the apology of the GHOne presenter.

Top Choco reacts to Serwaa Amihere's apology. Photo credit: @Serwaa_Amihere/X

Source: Twitter

It also expressed commitment to continuing its partnership with Serwaa Amihere.

"Hi @Serwaa_Amihere. We acknowledge and accept your apology and are dedicated to continuing our partnership, moving forward together."

Serwaa Amihere apology

The post follows a statement Serwaa Amihere released on Wednesday, April 24, apologising to all who may have been affected by the private video.

She sought forgiveness from Ghanaians, adding that the incident had taught her a valuable lesson.

At the time of writing this report, Top Choco's post on Serwaaa Amihere had received over 40,000 views and 40 comments.

Ghanaians react to the statement by Top Choco

Social media users who reacted to the post commended the company for sticking with Serwaa Amihere through her trying moments.

@Lechiboroni stated:

Just like that?? Very interesting the natural law will take its course then.

@fawogyimiiko stated:

Let me go and get 500 packs

@gyai_gyimie1 stated:

We love you Serwaa,keep going strong

@LEEDATAS added:

Hypocrisy is this country is top notch

LEEDATAS reacted:

@AsieduMends you make your shining teeth like heaven’s gate come repost but when the main issue was flying on the tl you never repost. So these are the guys that claims to stand for the youth and make this nation better?Lmao

@IsaacKwame42073 added:

Just raise your head and stay focus dear

Flora Tissue celebrates Serwaa Amihere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Flora Tissue made a post celebrating its brand ambassador and media personality, Serwaa Amihere.

The post, shared on Flora's official Instagram page, was made on April 7, 2024, when Miss Amihere was trending over her scandal with business mogul Henry Fitz.

The post included a picture taken when Serwaa Amihere renewed her ambassadorial contract with the company in February 2024.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh