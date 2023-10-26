Old Vandals has condemned the alleged brutalities suffered by Commonwealth Hall students during a vigil in June

The students had gathered for a vigil for the late former National Science and Maths Quiz contestant James Lutterodt

The Old Vandals also accused the University of Ghana administration of prejudice against students of the Commonwealth Hall

Old Vandals Association of the University of Ghana has condemned the alleged brutality on students of the Commonwealth Hall during the vigil for the late former National Science and Maths Quiz contestant, James Lutterodt.

In July, the university’s administration allegedly assaulted a group of students for organising the vigil.

The association said the university’s administration had unleashed terror on students. It also accused the university administration of prejudice against students of the Commonwealth Hall.

James Lutterodt, a former student of KETASCO, died under bizarre circumstances on Monday, July 3, 2023.

On September 9, 2023, the late KETASCO 2021 NSMQ finalist's funeral and burial service were held at his alma mater.

