Akufo-Addo also pledged his commitment to ensure a peaceful election and transition process

The president was speaking during an address to the chiefs and people of Wa in the Upper West Region

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his desire to see the New Patriotic Party Flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, win the 2024 polls.

During an address to the chiefs and people of Wa, Akufo-Addo said he planned to return to Wa with Bawumia, who he hopes will succeed him as president.

“Before the election is held, I am going to come here and pay my proper goodbye to you and thank you for the cooperation that I received from you when I was president. God willing, when I come, I will come with the man who is going to be my successor.

Akufo-Addo further pledged his commitment to ensure a peaceful election and transition process.

He further urged support to maintain Ghana's reputation as a democratic country.

“I want us to work together to make sure that the peace and stability of our country is maintained all through the electioneering period and after.”

Mahama favoured to win 2024 elections

Most polls have Mahama winning the 2024 elections.

Two UK research firms, for example, have predicted election victory for Mahama in 2024.

These predictions favouring Mahama came from the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions.

The Economist Intelligence Unit said declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services will drive Mahama's victory.

Fitch Solutions said former President Mahama is expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48%.

An Outcomes International poll has Bawumia favoured to win a number of select constituencies.

Vice President Bawumia fires at NDC rescue mission

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia dismissed the NDC's campaign to rescue Ghana from the New Patriotic Party.

Bawumia said God had already rescued Ghanaians after the NDC lost the 2016 general election.

The vice president spoke after he was declared the winner of the NPP presidential primaries in November.

