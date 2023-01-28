Many Ghanaian students studying in the UK on government scholarship have been left stranded as the Scholarship Secretariat has not released their monthly stipends to them

While some students have been expelled from their institutions, others have been ordered to leave their rental apartments by their landlords

Many people have called on the government of Ghana to quickly address the unfortunate situation

According to reports, some Ghanaian students in the UK sponsored by the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat are trapped since they haven't received their monthly stipends in months. While some students have been expelled from their schools, others have been forced to flee from their landlords and school administrators.

An online petition is requesting help from the government to resolve the issue. A portion of the petition reads:

Some have not received over 8 months stipend which makes the situation very critical. Others have had to overstay because they can’t get money to go back to their country. Some have been sued by their landlords for refusal to pay rents. The Government of Ghana should act immediately to rescue these stranded citizens and to save the nation from disgrace.

In response, the Scholarship Secretariat asked the students to maintain their resolve and abstain from any criminal activity that would bring shame to the nation. The Secretariat promised that it will meet with students as part of its "Time with the Registrar" series to go through the best course of action for handling scholarship obligations and arrears.

