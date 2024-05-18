Ghanaian businessman Opanyin Kwame Wadie has made some donations to celebrate his 70th birthday

Opanyin Kwame Wadie handed over a church building to the Methodist Church Kwahu in the Eastern Region

Some social media users have commented on the viral videos trending on Instagram

Ghanaian entrepreneur Opanyin Kwame Wadie has built an ultramodern church building for the people of Kwahi Nkwatia in the Eastern Region to celebrate his seventieth birthday.

The hardworking man and his lovely family looked heavenly in white ensembles as he gifted the church building to the Ebenezer Method Church community leaders.

The chief of the community, politicians and some celebrities were there to support the kind-hearted man on his birthday.

Opanyin Kwame Wadie hands over a church building to the people of Kwahu. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: Instagram

He donated Ghc 50,000 to the Kwahu Nkwatia Methodist Church. The construction mogul, entrepreneur, and one of the richest Kwahu men in the country.

Having dropped out of SHS, he ventured into trading, beginning with selling clothes in Koforidua.

Opanyin Kwame Wadie later sold rice, sugar, alcohol, and cigarettes before entering the construction business in the 1980s.

In addition to his recent donation, he has also constructed an 18-unit classroom block, a staff bungalow, a dormitory for St Peters Senior High School and a similar construction for the Ghana Police Service Divisional Headquarters at Kwahu, among other projects.

Watch the video below;

Opanyin Kwame Wadie and his wife arrive at his 70th birthday party

Ghanaian business mogul Opanyin Kwame Wadie and his gorgeous wife looked classy as they arrived for his plush birthday party at his mansion.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaians applaud Opanyin Kwame Wadie for building a church for the people of Kwahu

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

kobs1214 stated:

Should have giving the money to charity (special needs kids) or shelter for the homeless.

Afiaowusua_gyan stated:

This is how generational blessings starts

createchange10 stated:

Still building Churches and not industries. oh bibini

sista_jeremie stated:

Waow God bless him soo much

real_bra_qwequ_ stated:

God bless me like Madd to do same

Hillaryadu stated:

God richly bless you and your family

Anythingwooodservice stated:

Greater works God bless him

herty_amankwah stated:

Wow God bless his household

Kploanyicynthia stated:

God bless your Generation yet unborn.

Manuelghansah stated:

This is what the President should have done for God in his hometown to celebrate his 80th Birthday instead of using State funds and not being able to complete it too.

