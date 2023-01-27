A TikTok user took to social media to share her frustration about how rent prices and various utility bills are making life difficult for Ghanaians

She took a jibe at the Electricity Company of Ghana and Rent Control explaining that they are doing nothing to make lives easier for the locals

Several netizens agreed with her and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @blessing_daterush7 posted a video sharing her frustration about how rent and utility bills are becoming unbearable for the average Ghanaian. She added that she does not see the work that the Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd (ECG) and Rent Control do that people should pay high prices for their services.

A lady laments the high cost of rent and utility bills in Ghana. Photo credit: @blessing_daterush7

The TikToker stated that Rent Control is doing nothing to help solve the accommodation crisis in the country, leaving many in the hands of unscrupulous landlords who overprice their properties without consequences.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the lady's ranting about high rent prices in Ghana

Several netizens agreed with the video they saw and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Akosuayi said:

I will post this video on my Facebook page coz we need to promote this message . It is getting too much

RICKENN TV commented:

Rent control is one of the useless institutions in Ghana

Samsbec added:

Thanks, big sis. The rent in this country is off the roof as if we leave in New York. I always say that the ministry of housing should be closed

SteIla Wriekro remarked:

Aww my dear, say it again. I rented my own for GH₵2,500 but now they said GH₵4,600. Hmmm

How the high cost of living in Ghana affects the real estate industry

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how the high standard of living in Ghana affects the real estate sector. The typical Ghanaian is finding life intolerable due to record rates of inflation and cedi devaluation. Every sector of the economy, including the real estate market, is negatively impacted by the high cost of living in the nation. If strong steps are not made to alleviate Ghana's economic situation, it will become harder for individuals to own or rent properties.

