Lauren Daigle's husband: Is Lauren Daigle married or dating?

With her faith-driven lyrics and soul-stirring voice, Lauren Daigle has become a beloved figure in contemporary Christian music. Her songs resonate with millions globally, inspiring hope, faith, and love. Yet, despite her fame, Daigle has maintained a somewhat private life, particularly regarding her romantic relationships. Consequently, her fans have always been curious to know who Lauren Daigle's husband is.

Lauren Daigle is a renowned American contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter. She rose to prominence after her debut album, How Can It Be, released in 2015. Besides her illustrious career and engaging personality, her love life has piqued her followers' curiosity hence the many queries on who Lauren Daigle's husband is online.

Who is Lauren Daigle?

Lauren Daigle is a contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter. She was born on 9 September 1991 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, United States of America. The talented singer is 32 years old as of May 2024, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Who is Lauren Daigle's family? She is the daughter of Mark Kevin Daigle and Laura Michelle. The songwriter grew up alongside her two siblings in Lafayette, Louisiana, United States of America.

Regarding her education, Daigle attended a charter school and finished a year and a half of schoolwork in six months, graduating early. She then took a year from school to do missionary work in Brazil before enrolling at Louisiana State University for Child and Family Studies.

Who is Lauren Daigle's husband?

The gospel singer is unmarried. But who is Lauren Daigle's boyfriend? She has not publicly discussed her dating life and appears single as of 2024.

Lauren stunned fans on April Fool's Day 2019 with a cheeky Instagram photo of her claimed stud. She later revealed that she was joking and that the alleged stud was Mr Potato Head from the Toy Story franchise. The amusing tweet received much attention from her supporters, who poked fun in the comments.

Is Lauren Daigle married to Chris Tomlin?

Contrary to popular belief, Lauren Daigle is not married to gospel artist Chris Tomlin. People have assumed this because Tomlin's real wife shares a name with Daigle. Tomlin married his partner, Lauren Bricken, on 9 November 2010. The couple also shares three daughters: Madison, Ashlyn, and Elle.

Career

Lauren's intense passion for music dates back to her childhood. Growing up, she listened to Gospel, Blues, Cajun, and Zydeco music. In addition, she enjoyed singing hymns while at home. As a result, her mother referred to their home as "The Music Box." Her daughter was always singing delightful melodies in the house.

Lauren didn't take music seriously until contracting cytomegalovirus (CMV) at 15. She recalls:

I was 15 when I got really sick. At first, everybody thought it was mono. All I wanted to do was sleep. All I could do was sleep. I could not go to school, see my friends, or lie in bed or on the sofa in front of the TV.

Her diagnosis kept her out of school for the next two years. During that period, Daigle started voice lessons, which gave her a creative outlet.

Was Lauren Daigle on American Idol? Lauren auditioned for the TV series American Idol in 2010 and 2012 after her family pushed her to participate in the singing competition.

She was eliminated shortly before the final 24 contestants in 2010 and did not make it to Hollywood in 2011. In 2012, she advanced to the Hollywood round but was eliminated in the first Las Vegas round.

The singer first gained popularity in 2015 when she released her debut studio album, How Can It Be, which peaked at number one on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart.

Daigle released her third studio album, Look Up Child, in September 2018. It became the highest-charting Christian album by a woman in almost 20 years, peaking at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart, thanks to the pop crossover success of the lead single You Say. Daigle won two Grammys for the album and its lead hit.

The gospel artist has collaborated with other prominent musicians, including Chris Tomlin and Petey Martin.

What is Lauren Daigle's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lauren Daigle has a net worth of $6 million as of 2024. She has amassed wealth through her successful music career.

FAQs

Who is Lauren Daigle? She is a famous American contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter. How old is Lauren Daigle? The singer is 32 years old as of May 2024. She was born on 9 September 1991. Who are Lauren's parents? Her mother is Laura Michelle, and her father is Mark Kevin Daigle. Is Lauren Daigle still married? The gospel songwriter has never been married and is seemingly single as of 2024. Was Lauren Daigle an American Idol winner? No. She auditioned for the TV series in 2010 and 2012 but was eliminated in the early stages of the competition. When did Lauren Daigle win the Grammys? In 2019, the talented singer and songwriter won two Grammy Awards for Contemporary Christian Music Album and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. How tall is Lauren? The artist is 5 feet and 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Many people have always been curious about Lauren Daigle's husband. However, the American gospel singer and composer isn't married. She prefers to keep her private life, especially her romantic life. As of writing, the singer is seemingly single.

