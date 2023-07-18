A government primary school in Ghana has garnered social media attention for its innovative approach to education

Students were seen using real thermometer guns to check their classmates' temperatures, representing a shift from theoretical teachings to practical learning methods

This hands-on approach has left many hopeful for further improvements in Ghana's educational system

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A government primary school in Ghana is garnering attention for its innovative approach to education.

Departing from traditional theoretical teachings, the school has taken a progressive step by introducing practical learning methods into its curriculum.

A video that has surfaced online showcased young government school students utilizing real thermometer guns to check the temperatures of their classmates.

Ghanaian students use practical learning method Photo credit: @selorm1233

Source: TikTok

This hands-on approach to understanding temperature and its measurement has left many impressed and hopeful for a brighter future in Ghana's education system.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

With such inspiring progress, it is hoped that other educational institutions in the country will follow suit, fostering a nation of curious, capable, and confident learners.

Selorm1233, the TikTok user who is also a teacher at the school, described himself as:

"A game modifier for teaching and learning who has a love for teaching in a playful way"

GH learner compares education system in Ghana with UK

Meanwhile, there are significant differences between the educational systems in Ghana and the UK, according to a Ghanaian student who moved there.

In a TikTok video, the learner said that before departing for the UK, she attended Apeadu R/C in Ghana.

Her father, a member of the British army, asked the kid to compare her educational experiences in both nations in a brief interview that was released online.

Ghanaian JHS graduate unhappy for not been placed in any of the schools she chose

In other news, a young JHS graduate has caused a stir online after a video of her bemoaning her rejection from the Senior High School of her choice leaked online.

The young girl claimed in a video posted by YEN.com.gh on the OnuaTV Twitter account that she achieved an overall score of 34 but regrettably has not been admitted to any of the institutions she chose.

She continued by saying that one of her friends who received a grade A school had a cumulative score of 35, while a student with a cumulative score of 40 received a second-choice school.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh