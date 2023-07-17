Ghanaian star Fameye has linked up with Austrian singer Rose May Alaba, who happens to be the sister of David Alaba

In an exclusive video obtained by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian singer was spotted interacting with May and sharing common grounds on their sounds

May is currently in Ghana with her dad to promote her sound on this part of the continent, and a collaboration between her and Fameye may be in sight

Ghanaian music sensation Fameye has recently formed a musical connection with Austrian singer Rose May Alaba, who happens to be the sister of renowned footballer David Alaba. A video obtained exclusively by YEN.com.gh captured the two artists engaging in conversation and finding common ground in their musical styles.

Rose May Alaba, an Austrian singer, songwriter, and recording artist, gained recognition for her hit single Love Me Right in 2016. The song enjoyed tremendous success, reaching the number-one spot on the Austrian iTunes chart and maintaining its position for more than four weeks.

Currently, Rose May is in Ghana alongside her father, aiming to introduce her music to this part of the continent. During her visit, a potential collaboration with Fameye appears to be on the horizon. This development is sure to pique the interest of fans and industry insiders, as it holds the promise of a unique fusion of their talents and sounds.

Fameye has become a household name in the African music space thanks to his impressive vocals and his numerous artistic body of work. A potential collaboration with Rose May Alaba could serve as a remarkable opportunity for both artists to showcase their distinct styles and create a powerful musical synergy.

