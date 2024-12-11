Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has spoken after becoming the new MP-elect for the Ayawaso West Wugon constituency

John Dumelo, who ran on a National Democratic Congress' ticket, said he would have become a laughing stock if he lost the elections for the second time

His recent post has got many Ghanaians talking about his unprecedented victory and what it means in the larger political context

MP-elect for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency John Dumelo has opened up about his victory and the political implications had he lost the elections to his political nemesis Lydia Alhassan.

He beat the New Patriotic Party's Lydia Alhassan after a fierce campaign. On social media, John Dumelo opened up about how losing his second attempt would have affected him.

"Like by now boys will be trolling me on Twitter that I’ve lost again…..God is good paa oooo."

John Dumelo's motivation to beat Maa Lydia

According to John Dumelo, naysayers and name-calling influenced him to push further in his quest to win the elections.

The actor-turned-politician lost his first political attempt to the NPP's Alhassan, exposing him to many social media trolls.

In a recent post, John Dumelo recounted several of the detractions he received and how he turned them into fuel for his ambition.

“ John can never win Ayawaso” “ Ayawaso is NPP stronghold”. “Go to Volta and contest”. “Mr Bottom up approach”. These statements made me work smarter to win the seat. Handling trolling well can make you succeed."

John Dumelo's election strategy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans who reacted to John Dumelo's statement on how his loss would have affected him.

@Fentuo_ said:

"You have really suffered on this app! Enjoy your win!"

@georgeishim wrote:

"Hon. Please push the agriculture side of things on their neck waa so say them go take more money enter that sector."

@kaessuman noted:

"That’s very true."

@NtimDarkwah1 remarked:

"This shows the trolling was getting to you. You lose, your money shii wey people Dey troll you add. Ego pain ooo… God is good."

John Dumelo thanks Sam George

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo had reflected on the moment Sam George promised him he would become an MP.

The new MP-elect for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency expressed his gratitude to the Ningo Prampram MP.

John Dumelo disclosed that he was preparing to reward Sam George for the immense faith he had in his political ambitions.

