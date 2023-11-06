A 2022 SHS graduate who sought financial support to pursue tertiary education is delighted her appeal has been answered

This comes after Yaa Asantewaa Old Girls Association (YAOGA) heard Harriet's plight and paid her first year fees in full

The association has expressed commitment to ensure that she completes her Bachelor's degree programme

Harriet Owusuaa Afrane, an old student of Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School (YAGSHS) who gained admission to the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) but feared missing out due to financial challenges, has received help.

The timely assistance was made by the Yaa Asantewaa Old Girls Association (YAOGA), Accra Chapter, after news of Harriet's appeal for help was reported by YEN.com.gh.

The association, in a bid to ensure that one of its own achieves her dream of pursuing tertiary education, has paid the academic user fee and accommodation fee for the brilliant young lady.

Our initiatives include sponsoring bright students

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, the public relations officer of the association, Belinda Kyei-Nimako, said the decision to support Harriet was aimed at ensuring that the 19-year-old achieves her dream of pursuing tertiary education.

She expressed the association's commitment to ensuring that Harriet gets the needed support in order to complete a BSc in Mining Engineering programme.

"The Association is pursuing collaborations with other governmental and non-governmental agencies that support young girls to fulfill their aspirations and long-term goals. In the interim, we are preparing to support her in achieving her goals."

She also admonished old girls of the school to join the old students association.

"We want to use this opportunity to encourage all old girls of Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School to join the old students association. We cannot help if we do not know. If you happen to be in the Greater Accra area, please contact Odehyeɛ Belinda on 0559230897 to join us."

I am grateful

On her part, Harriet Owusuaa Afrane thanked the association for coming to her aid and contributing to support her future.

"I would not find the best words to thank them for giving me the opportunity to further my education. I lost hope after contacting a lot of people but didn’t get any positive feedback.

"I’m out of words but the God who knows how to bless till we are called a blessing should thank them for me. These mothers made my dream a reality and I promise to pay with everything I have got.

Harriet has paid her fees in full and will be in school next year when the new academic calendar begins.

GNPC awards scholarship to needy but brilliant boy

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) supported another brilliant but needy SHS graduate, Stephen Koomson.

Stephen resorted to illegal mining instead of furthering his education due to financial challenges.

The GNPC said Stephen had been offered a full educational scholarship to study law at the University of Ghana.

