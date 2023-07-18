Elijah Ayara, a young man from Ghana, gained online fame through a viral video showing him weeding a vast land all by himself in one day

In the video, he boldly challenged the belief that hard work guarantees success, asserting that if it were true, he would have already achieved success

His thought-provoking words have sparked debates on social media, with many reconsidering traditional notions of success

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Elijah Ayara, a young man hailing from Ghana, has become an online sensation after a viral video showcased him standing proudly amidst a vast expanse of land he meticulously weeded all by himself in just one day.

In the video, which captured the attention of viewers nationwide, Elijah passionately expressed his belief that hard work does not necessarily guarantee success.

With unwavering conviction, Elijah boldly stated:

"If it took hard work alone to be successful, I would have made it by now."

Ghanaian man weeds vast area of land Photo credit: @elijahayara1gmail.com2

Source: TikTok

His thought-provoking words have sparked intense debates across the social media platform, challenging the conventional notion that success is solely the fruit of unrelenting labor.

Elijah's message has left viewers reflecting on alternative approaches to prosperity and redefining the true meaning of success. Below are some of their comments.

edf688 said:

Ajagurajah once said this that hard work don't pay

Snoopystill10 indicated:

I know bro your shine will come one ok I respect u so much

Number 1 stated:

Na true God will help you big bro

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian man urges youth to travel as unemployment may cause them to think they're lazy

Meanwhile, the youth have been advised by a Ghanaian man who lives in the Netherlands to leave the nation in quest of greener pastures.

The middle-aged man who appeared to be standing at a factory while wearing an engineer cap claimed in a TikTok video that Ghana's high unemployment rate has led many to believe that young people are lazy.

Ghanaian man abroad discourages lazy people who want to travel for greener pastures

In other news, after advising lazy people to give up on the concept of moving overseas in pursuit of greener pastures, a Ghanaian guy became a hot topic on TikTok.

The man who works as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse claimed in a TikTok video that the secret to success overseas is hard labour, thus, anyone without that quality should not even attempt to go.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh