Criss Waddle Explains Why He Did Not Speak Up During NPP's Regime: "We Were Under Military Rule"
- Criss Waddle has explained why he is now speaking up after the NPP was voted out of power, citing cowardice and fear as factors
- The musician, who was vocal about how Nana Akufo-Addo's government since the NDC's win, claimed Ghana was under military rule
- He highlighted instances where people who were of higher status than him faced abuse, noting that this held him back from speaking out
Popular Ghanaian rapper Criss Waddle has disclosed why he remained silent during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) eight years in power, citing fear and cowardice as the main reasons.
Since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the 2024 elections, Waddle has been vocal about his criticism of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.
Criss Waddle described the NPP's administration as a period of military-style rule, saying the environment made it unsafe for people to speak out against the government. He pointed to incidents where prominent individuals faced abuse, which discouraged him from voicing his concerns.
The musician explained that seeing powerful figures like Sam George being mistreated convinced him that speaking out would have made him a target.
He stated that staying silent during that time was a way to protect himself after some netizens chided him for being quiet during the period of hardship.
Criss Waddle's NPP remarks spark debate
YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after Chris Waddle explained his previous silence.
RayAnkrah2 said:
"Gyata sef dem slap am na Chris Waddle.🤣"
sevenn6 wrote:
"Person wey sing “forgetti Obiaa y3 play” sef no fit play under Addo Dee en government but ebe me you want make I come protest for Jubilee House? Wow."
AnnanPerry commented:
"Real. Criss Waddle didnt receive threats for dissing JM in his tracks."
Medikal speaks out against NPP
Criss Waddle is not the only one who has spoken against the NPP after the elections; a colleague has also done so.
In a rant on social media, Medikal chronicled how he was maltreated by people in power and spent time in jail.
He admonished the NDC to do better under their administration. YEN.com.gh documented his complaints.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
Source: YEN.com.gh
