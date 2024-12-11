After days of pressure from the NDC, the Ablekuma North parliamentary results were declared in favour of Ewurabena Aubynn

This comes after various levels of intervention from the Electoral Commission and security forces situated at the collation centre

The New Patriotic Party's Nana Akua Afriyieh has rejected the results, citing alleged malpractice from her NDC opponent

On December 10, 2024, Ewurabena Aubynn of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was declared the winner of the Ablekuma North parliamentary elections over the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) candidate, Nana Akua Afriyieh.

Tension is rising in Ablekuma North after the NPP's Nana Akua Afriyieh disputed the NDC's Ewurabena Aubynn winning the ward. Source: GHonetv

The Electoral Commissioner initially suspended the collation process on Monday, December 9, due to security reasons.

Outside the collation centre, NDC supporters camped amid mounting pressure on the EC officials to declare the results.

Inside, a standoff between party bigwigs, including Sam George and Peter Otokunor from the NDC and the NPP, further heightened the tension, leading to the destruction of property.

The EC returning officer was also placed under police protection before he could declare the results in favour of the NDC.

The NPP's candidate, Nana Akua Afriyieh, has also disputed the results, citing alleged malpractice. In an interview, she said:

"We do not accept what was mentioned. The man was put under duress, threatened to be killed, so he should just say something."

Ghanaians react to Ablekuma North results

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the Ablekuma North results.

@BlessIsaac2739 said:

"Does the NDC work for electoral commission or the commission has assigned them to work for the commission?"

@YeboahBryant wrote:

"Why is it that upon your arrival at any collation centre you want the results to be declared ready or not."

@KobinaIns1do19 remarked:

"Yesterday, Sam George mentioned that once two-thirds of the collated results are in, they can declare a winner, even though parliamentary elections can be won by just one vote. How can the EC declare a winner when not all the results are in? This sets a concerning precedent."

Ebi Bright declared winner after delays

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebi Bright had been declared the winner of the Tema Central parliamentary elections.

This is the actress-turned-politician's third time contesting for the seat on the NDC ticket, and it marked her first victory.

The declaration of the Tema Central constituency was delayed several times following tension between the parties.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

