Kylian Mbappe picked up an injury during Real Madrid's hard-fought 3-2 win against Atalanta in the Champions League

The Frenchman was withdrawn after the half-hour mark after breaking the game's deadlock

While many feared Mbappe's injury would be long-term, it has been disclosed that it's nothing serious

Real Madrid secured a vital victory over Atalanta to revive their UEFA Champions League campaign, but the triumph came at a significant cost.

Star forward Kylian Mbappe was forced off with an injury, adding to Los Blancos' growing concerns this season.

Mbappe picks up injury in Atalanta win

The five-goal thriller at the Gewiss Stadium saw Madrid rely on second-half brilliance from Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, complementing Mbappe's early strike.

The win bolstered their defence of the European crown but left fans anxious as another pivotal player joined the club’s crowded treatment room.

Mbappe's exit in the 36th minute cast a shadow over the result.

The French talisman, who recently reached the milestone of 50 Champions League goals, appeared to strain the back of his left thigh.

Initial fears suggested a lengthy absence, fuelling worries amid Madrid's ongoing injury woes.

Mbappe deepens Madrid's injury woes

Footboom reports confirmed the nature of the injury, citing a muscular overload.

This issue compounds an already challenging season for Carlo Ancelotti's squad, with key figures like Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Eduardo Camavinga already sidelined at various points.

The reason behind Mbappe's injury

Despite the grim scenario, Ancelotti offered a glimmer of hope, dismissing suggestions of a severe problem.

"[Mbappé] has a strain, some discomfort in his thigh," Ancelotti told Movistar after the match, as quoted by ESPN.

"We'll have to see. It doesn't look serious, but I don't know, we'll see tomorrow. He couldn't sprint. It was bothering him, so we had to substitute him.

The stakes remain high for Madrid as they balance their European ambitions with domestic demands, and ensuring Mbappe's swift recovery will undoubtedly be pivotal in maintaining their momentum.

