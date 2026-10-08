Kumawood actor Wayoosi paid a visit to his niece at a popular girls' senior high school in the Ashanti Region, and videos from the trip have surfaced online

Students at the school gathered around the actor in large numbers as soon as he arrived on campus, with many chanting and cheering to welcome him

The visit quickly gained traction on TikTok, where many social media users shared clips celebrating the lively atmosphere created by the excited students

Ghanaian actor Wayoosi has received a rousing welcome from students of St Monica's Senior High School during a visit to his niece.

Wayoosi receives a lively welcome from St Monica's SHS students as he visits his niece. Image credit: Wayoosi.

Source: TikTok

The visit comes after fellow Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu received a similar reception when he went to see his daughter, Vida, at the same school.

In a video shared on his TikTok account, students lined the corridors and balconies to catch a glimpse of the actor as he walked through the compound.

Some waved at him, while others moved closer to watch him pass. Vida, who walked beside her father, was all smiles as her schoolmates cheered.

St Monica's students welcome Wayoosi

In videos shared on TikTok, Wayoosi, whose real name is Joseph Osei Kofi, was seen arriving on the St Monica's SHS campus.

As soon as he stepped onto the school grounds, students rushed towards him in excitement. Many of them chanted and cheered as they welcomed the Kumawood star.

The lively crowd stayed close to the actor as he made his way through the compound.

The TikTok video of Wayoosi receiving a warm welcome from St Monica's SHS students is below.

Wayoosi's St Monica's visit trends online

Clips of the actor's visit have since gained traction on social media. Many of the videos were shared under trending hashtags celebrating senior high school life in the Ashanti Region.

Although Wayoosi went to the school to see his niece, the students' energetic reception became the highlight of the footage.

Social media users who came across the clips were amused by the excitement the students showed.

Former Accra Academy NSMQ star becomes doctor

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, former Accra Academy NSMQ contestant Marcelinus Agbenyegah has qualified as a medical doctor.

He represented his school on the National Science and Maths Quiz stage in 2020 and went on to study medicine at KNUST.

A tribute from the Accra Academy old boys' community praised his achievement as the fruit of years of sacrifice, discipline and perseverance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh