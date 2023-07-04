Former president John Mahama has described the sudden death of young James Lutterodt as a heartbreaking

The NDC flagbearer took to Facebook to join the thousands of Ghanaians mourning one of the three stars of 2021 NSMQ for Ketasco

John Dramani Mahama said the 19-year-old will forever be in the hearts of many Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Former president John Dramani Mahama has mourned the passing of young James Lutterodt, a bright former student of Ketasco, who died under bizarre circumstances on Monday, July 3, 2023.

In a tribute posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Mahama said he will always fondly recall the impressive performance of James and his colleagues in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

"James will always hold a special place in our hearts. His passing at such a young age is truly heartbreaking," Mahama wrote.

John Mahama pictured mourning at a separate event (L). Source: Facebook/@JDMahama.

Source: Facebook

James' sudden death stuns Ghanaians

News of 19-year-old James Lutterodt's tragic death on Monday stunned Ghanaians.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

James Lutterodt was one of three intelligent science students who led Ketasco to the finals of the 2021 NSMQ.

Family sources said he died while studying Computer Science at the University of Ghana.

James was known for his intelligence and dedication, and the Ghanaian community deeply mourned his loss.

James will ways hold a special place in our hearts

Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC in the 2024 elections said even though Ketasco did not win the ultimate prize during the 2021 NSMQ, the performance he and his colleagues put was a joy to watch.

"Our hearts go out to his parents, family, friends, and schoolmates. You are not alone during this difficult time. James will always hold a special place in our hearts. His passing at such a young age is truly heartbreaking," Mahama said.

James' childhood friend says he's not been able to sleep

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that a close friend of James Lutterodt has sparked an emotional reaction following his comments about the NSMQ star.

Ali Abdul Aziz said he spoke to James Lutterodt last month and hence, is stunned that his friend is no more.

He described James as a calm, quiet and intelligent individual.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh