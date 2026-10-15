Every year, thousands of the world’s most accomplished young people compete for a handful of places in a small group of elite international fellowships. These programmes fund graduate study at leading universities and select scholars from every region of the world. Their focus is leadership and service to society.

Meet Sylvester Mawunyo Benson, a strategic expert in life sciences, healthcare, translational research and applied AI

Source: UGC

Candidates face multiple rounds of review. Finalists sit for rigorous interviews before panels of chief executives, former heads of state, diplomats, university presidents and leaders in their fields. Those who reach the final stage are judged to be exceptional scholars of strong character with a record of impact and a commitment to public service.

Three fellowships at the top

The Rhodes Scholarship at the University of Oxford was established in 1902 and is the oldest graduate scholarship in the world. About 100 scholars are chosen worldwide each year. Rhodes alumni include United States President Bill Clinton, Jamaican Prime Minister Norman Manley and Australian Prime Ministers Bob Hawke, Malcolm Turnbull and Tony Abbott. Others include Nobel laureate Howard Florey, whose work made penicillin a medicine, and astronomer Edwin Hubble.

The Schwarzman Scholars programme at Tsinghua University in Beijing was founded by Blackstone co-founder Stephen Schwarzman and modelled on the Rhodes. It prepares future leaders to navigate the global challenges of the 21st century.

The Knight-Hennessy Scholars programme at Stanford University was founded in 2016 by Nike co-founder Phil Knight and former Stanford President John Hennessy. Backed by more than $750 million, it is the largest fully endowed graduate fellowship in the world.

The Very Few Among the Strongest of the Exceptional

Sylvester Kwadzo Mawunyo Benson, a Ghanaian neuroscience graduate of Columbia University, has been named a finalist for all three across multiple cycles of his academic career.

Sylvester Benson receives his Rhodes Scholarship finalist certificate.

Source: UGC

For the Rhodes Scholarship in West Africa, he was one of 14 finalists selected from more than 3,000 nominees across 18 countries, about 0.47 percent. Schwarzman Scholars named him a global finalist, in the top 5 percent of more than 5,300 applicants. Knight-Hennessy selected him as a finalist from more than 8,000 applicants, the top 1 to 2 percent worldwide.

Reaching the final stage of one of these programmes is rare. Reaching it in all three places Benson among a small group of candidates recognized by multiple elite committees for sustained academic distinction, leadership and social impact in their respective fields.

Dr. Allan Goodman, President Emeritus of the Institute of International Education (IIE), has served on the selection committees for both the Rhodes and Schwarzman programmes.

“I have sat on the selection committees for the Rhodes and Schwarzman scholarships, among others. Every candidate nominated is already exceptional. From that pool, the strongest stand out. And of those, only a very few reach the final round. What sets Sylvester apart is what he does with every opportunity. His trajectory reflects a rare combination of vision, leadership and commitment to societal impact, and he exemplifies these qualities to an exceptional degree. He leads with purpose and lifts others as he rises.”

A voice for international scholars

In September 2021 IIE invited Benson to deliver a keynote titled “No Matter Where You’re From, Your Dreams Are Valid” to its Board of Trustees at One World Trade Center, speaking on behalf of more than 300,000 international scholars. IIE later featured his story in an article on the power of international education, and in 2024 recognized him as an International Change Agent.

Benson with IIE leaders, including President Allan E. Goodman (right), after addressing IIE’s Board of Trustees at One World Trade Center

Source: UGC

Scholar and leader at Columbia

Benson was one of only eight students in Columbia’s Neuroscience and Behavior program to earn departmental honours in 2023. He received the Lipsey Prize, was named a JPPA Scholar and was inducted into multiple academic and leadership honour societies. Outside the classroom he was a prominent student leader, recognised with the Columbia Change Agent Award and an Outstanding Leadership Award. He founded the New York and Columbia chapters of Letters to Strangers, a global youth mental health nonprofit, and inspired its Ghana initiative with Ghana’s Suicide Prevention Foundation and helped administer the Black Undergraduate Research Mentorship Program (BUMP-Bio), which provides $85,000 a year in research funding and mentorship to undergraduate scientists. He also led Columbia’s BOLD programme, which provides psychosocial support to underserved cancer patients in the Bronx.

Sylvester Benson displays his honours and awards at his graduation from Columbia University.

Source: UGC

From the lab to industry

At Columbia’s Bartoli Brain Tumour Laboratory, Benson studied glioblastoma, a brain cancer that only about 5 per cent of patients survive five years after diagnosis. His research targeted the tumour’s infiltrative border. At MIT and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, he used CRISPR gene editing to map the brain and explore new cancer drug targets.

As a life sciences strategy consultant, he went on to advise pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on therapies for brain disorders, from schizophrenia to Parkinson’s disease.

Working with Africa’s leaders

Recognised as a Yale African Innovator, Benson worked alongside leaders from the World Health Organization’s Africa office, former Liberian Finance Minister Amara Konneh and actress Stephanie Linus on solutions in youth mental health, cross-border trade and maternal health. He is now studying China’s healthcare innovation and what it can teach Africa.

AI in medicine today

Today Benson deploys artificial intelligence in medicine, building tools for early detection of mental health disorders as well as for improving patient access to life-saving therapies. He has worked with start-up partners including Mayo Clinic and the American Cancer Society.

Looking ahead

Benson has raised the flag of Ghana high in every room he has entered. Ghana is proud of him and blessed to have him.

“My goal was never to amass accolades,” he said. “It was to learn with passion and use education to solve societal problems. When your goal is impact, you reach your potential and find your path, your purpose and your fulfilment. The accolades may come because of the impact you make, the inspiration you bring and the footprints you leave for others to follow.”

He hopes to combine innovation, entrepreneurship and public service to build health systems that deliver equitable mental health and neurological care across Africa.

He is also open to connecting with others.

“If you are passionate about something in science, medicine, public service or cross-sector innovation and want a thought partner, reach out,” he said. “I would be happy to think it through with you.”

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Source: YEN.com.gh