Opoku Ware School (OWASS) recorded a historic milestone after 15 of its alumni were called to the Bar at the 2026 Ghana School of Law ceremony

The 15 new lawyers, members of the Akatakyi family, were celebrated by the OWASS community for their dedication and academic excellence

Among those honoured was Ransford Osei Tutu Senior Esq., who shared moments from his Call to the Bar celebration in full legal robes and wig

Fifteen alumni of Opoku Ware School (OWASS) were called to the Bar at the 2026 Call to the Bar ceremony, marking a proud chapter for the Kumasi-based senior high school and its wider community.

Opoku Ware School celebrates 15 alumni called to the Bar in the 2026 ceremony. Image credit: @senior_tutu

Source: Twitter

The graduates completed their professional legal training at the Ghana School of Law and are now qualified to practise as lawyers in Ghana.

The ceremony brought together hundreds of newly admitted lawyers from across the country, formalising their entry into the legal profession after years of rigorous academic and practical preparation.

OWASS community celebrates the new lawyers

The school publicly acknowledged the achievement, sharing a congratulatory message that credited the graduates' success to the values of discipline, hard work and perseverance that OWASS has long championed.

The institution framed the milestone as further evidence of the quality of professionals it continues to produce across various fields.

Among those recognised was Ransford Osei Tutu Senior Esq., who marked the occasion by sharing photographs of himself dressed in his legal robes and wig, a visual symbol of his transition into the legal profession.

Opoku Ware's legacy of academic excellence

Opoku Ware School has for decades produced graduates who have gone on to make their mark in law, politics, business, academia and sports, among other sectors.

The 2026 Call to the Bar result adds another chapter to that legacy, reinforcing the school's standing as one of Ghana's most distinguished senior high institutions.

The 15 newly called lawyers are expected to pursue careers across different areas of law, contributing to Ghana's justice system and the broader development of the legal profession in the country.

The OWASS community has urged the new lawyers to carry their careers forward with integrity, professionalism and a spirit of service.

The X post celebrating the 15 Opoku Ware alumni is below.

UG celebrates award-winning alumni called to the bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on three University of Ghana alumni who won top awards at the October 9, 2026 Call to the Bar ceremony.

Keran Naa Amoatsoo Sackey, Olivia Joana Aggrey and Veronica Aba Gwira were recognised in company and commercial practice, criminal procedure, and family law and practice.

Each graduate stood out in a different field of legal practice, earning recognition among the newly admitted lawyers. Find out what their awards represent and how the university celebrated their achievements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh