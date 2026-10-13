Presbyterian University, Ghana, has celebrated 17 former law students following their call to the Ghana Bar in 2026

The university shared photographs and names of the newly qualified lawyers on its official Facebook page

The institution congratulated its alumni and wished them success as they begin their legal careers

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Presbyterian University, Ghana, has celebrated the achievements of 17 alumni from its Faculty of Law who have been called to the Ghana Bar in 2026.

Presbyterian University proudly showcases its former students who are now lawyers. Image credit: Presbyterian University, Pulselinkmedia0249

Source: UGC

The university took to its official Facebook page to congratulate the newly qualified lawyers, recognising their academic journey and achievement in Ghana's legal profession.

In a congratulatory message accompanied by a photograph featuring all 17 individuals, the university expressed pride in its former students.

The university stated:

"Congratulations to our distinguished alumni of the Faculty of Law on your recent call to the Bar. We are proud of your achievement and wish you the very best in your legal careers."

Presbyterian University honoured its alumni

Among those celebrated are Elsie Asaa Boateng, Ernest Eyison Okyere, Rhoda Pinamang Frimpong, Ransford Amoako and Freda Peters.

Others include Kwadwo Boadi Mensah, Benjamin Osei Ampofo, Shirley Amengor, Samuel Adjei, Francis Peprah and Emmanuel Boahen.

The congratulatory artwork also featured Reverend William Osei Atakora, Derrick Osei-Poku, David Ayine Adingo, Ebenezer Bruce-Mills and Daniel Amanor, alongside Balqisu Ardai-Kai Nguah.

All 17 alumni appeared in a specially designed congratulatory graphic, with their individual photographs and names displayed.

Ghana welcomed newly qualified lawyers

The call to the Bar represents an important milestone for individuals pursuing careers in Ghana's legal profession.

It follows the successful completion of the required professional legal training and examinations, paving the way for qualified individuals to enter legal practice.

Watch the Facebook post below:

For Presbyterian University, the achievement highlights the progress of its former students beyond the classroom.

The institution's public acknowledgement also celebrates the dedication required to complete professional legal education.

The university concluded its message by extending its best wishes to the alumni as they embark on their respective careers in the legal profession.

How to become a lawyer in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the requirements, costs and study timeline for becoming a lawyer in Ghana in 2026, including the routes available to SHS graduates and degree holders.

Ghana’s legal education reforms have changed professional training and Bar admission requirements, with a transitional Pre-Bar Course in place for some graduates. Find out what aspiring lawyers must complete before they can practise.

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Source: YEN.com.gh