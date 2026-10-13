A group of Ghanaian journalists and content creators has been selected for a prestigious fellowship that focuses on how science and technology are reported in Ghana

The programme brings together researchers, reporters and creators in Accra for a week of training, and it was introduced to the public through a post online

Several media houses are represented among those chosen, with names from radio, television and print, and the full list of fellows has now been shared online

A cohort of 30 Ghanaian journalists and content creators has been selected for the 2026 UK Media Excellence for Emerging Technologies (UK MEET) Fellowship.

Thirty Ghanaian journalists and content creators were selected for the 2026 UK MEET Fellowship. Image credit: Imperial Global Ghana (Instagram)/Media General

Source: UGC

The fellowship is delivered by Imperial College London through Imperial Global Ghana, with support from the British High Commission.

It is designed to help journalists and content creators report accurately on science, innovation and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and climate risk.

More than 500 applications were received from Ghana and Nigeria, according to reports. The residential training in Accra runs from October 11 to 17, 2026.

Imperial Global Ghana shares fellows list

Imperial Global Ghana announced the cohort in a post on Instagram, welcoming the fellows ahead of the first sessions.

A graphic with the names of all 30 fellows carried UK Government, UK MEET and Imperial branding.

The organisation wrote:

“Meet the UK MEET 2026 Ghana fellows! Today, we welcome 30 journalists for the Ghana cohort of the UK MEET Fellowship 2026, with sessions starting tomorrow!”

According to the post, the week will bring fellows together with researchers to examine evidence and develop stories that connect science with everyday life.

Sessions on AI, climate resilience, biomedical innovation, public health and e-waste are part of the programme.

The post said it was delivered with the British High Commission and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Imperial Global Ghana shared the names of the 30 fellows in a graphic on Instagram, as seen below.

Notable names among the 30 UK fellows

Among the fellows is Asaase Radio broadcast journalist and environmental reporter Clankson Acheampong, who has previously reported on air pollution at Mallam Market in Accra.

JoyNews journalist and digital content creator Jacqueline Ansomah Yeboah was also selected, and she plans to investigate whether AI-powered learning tools in Ghana’s senior high schools improve learning outcomes.

Wisdom Sarfo, a data research analyst with Media General’s TV3 News Research Desk, is on the list too.

Others from the Multimedia Group are Esther Nkrumah, Clinton Yeboah, Nana Boakye Dankwah Yiadom, Blessed Sogah and Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen.

Portia Cudjoe of Connect FM in Takoradi and Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman of the Ghanaian Times were also named.

The other fellows on the graphic include Evelyn Obeng Akese, Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman, Juliet Safo, Kofi Amamoo, Abigail Teye, Nabil Ahmed Rufai, Eric Marfo, Mohammed Tangna Kataba, Emmanuel Gamor, Michael Ackon, Esther Agyapong, Elvis Andoh, Ibrahim Abdul, Anthony Adongo Apubeo, Emmanuel Yennube Laar, Ibrahim Khalilulahi Usman, Lordina Agyemang Duah, Dovia Emmanuel Gameli Kwami, Mumuni Yirifa Yunus and Solomon Gumah.

GHOne TV’s Natalie Fort named festival ambassador

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, GHOne TV presenter Natalie Fort was named Ambassador for the 2026 Global Entrepreneurship Festival in Cairo, Egypt.

The third edition of the festival is scheduled for November 6 to 8, 2026, at the JW Marriott Hotel. Fort announced the appointment on her Facebook page, saying she was “Proud to represent Ghana on this global platform.”

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Source: YEN.com.gh