Central University has shared five congratulatory graphics on social media, each carrying the names and photographs of newly qualified lawyers who studied at its law school

The congratulatory posts follow the 63rd Call to the Bar on October 9, 2026, where over 1,500 lawyers were officially enrolled into the Ghanaian legal profession

Followers reacted under the posts with admiration for the school, and one alumnus raised a particular point in the comments that readers noticed and responded to

Central University has celebrated more than 60 of its Central Law School alumni after their call to the Bar in Ghana.

Central University celebrated its Central Law School alumni after the 63rd Call to the Bar in Accra. Image credit: 233 Legal.

Source: Facebook

The call took place at the ICGC Christ Temple on Teshie Bush Road in Accra on Friday, October 9, 2026. Organised by the General Legal Council, the 63rd Call to the Bar enrolled 1,568 new lawyers.

Several well-known Ghanaians were among those called, including actress and TV3 presenter Naa Ashorkor Duodu and Citi FM journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu, according to Pulse Ghana.

Joy News broadcaster Ayisha Ibrahim was also on the list. Rev. Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, General Manager of EIB Network, was named among them as well.

Central University honours law alumni

Central University shared five congratulatory graphics on Facebook, labelled #CLS 1 to #CLS 5, honouring its Central Law School alumni.

The first four graphics each featured 14 alumni, while the fifth showed 10, bringing the total to 66 photographs across the five posts.

It was not immediately clear how many of the lawyers called were Central alumni, as the university had not released an official figure.

Accompanying the graphics, the university wrote:

“Once again, we take a moment to celebrate the alumni of Central Law School who were recently called to the Bar in Ghana. Congratulations to our newest legal practitioners on this significant milestone!”

The university also wished the new lawyers success as they begin “this exciting journey in the legal profession.”

Central University posted the graphics honouring its law alumni on Facebook, as shown below.

Reactions to Central University's call to the Bar post

The post drew warm responses from followers on Facebook, with one commenter noting that more alumni were missing from the lists.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Elorm Tony Elton wrote:

“Splendid. CLS doing the Lord’s work.”

Nana Kweku Fosu commented:

“There are still more people not on these lists. We are many!”

Kojo Tutu Mhab added:

“CU is doing amazing indeed!!!”

Nii OB said:

“This is remarkable.”

Top Ghanaian personalities called to the Bar

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George and Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah were among the politicians called to the Bar on October 9, 2026.

Mpraeso MP Davis Ansah Opoku and Awutu Senya East MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor were also listed among those called. The report said 1,568 candidates were part of the General Legal Council’s event.

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Source: YEN.com.gh