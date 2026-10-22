The Youth Employment Agency and Ghana Education Service signed an MoU to bring 6,000 young people into basic schools as teaching assistants

YEA CEO Malik Basintale announced the partnership at the Accountability Series on Wednesday, October 21, 2026

The Community Teaching Assistant Model targets hard-to-reach communities, offering young people work experience and income

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The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) have formalised a partnership to place 6,000 young Ghanaians in basic schools nationwide as community teaching assistants, with deployment expected by November 2026.

YEA and GES sign an MoU to place 6,000 young people as teaching assistants in underserved schools, bringing classroom support and jobs by November 2026. Image credit: Malik Basintale﻿/Facebook

Source: UGC

YEA Chief Executive Officer Malik Basintale shared the development on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, during the Accountability Series.

He explained that the agreement, captured in a memorandum of understanding, had been signed in September and was now moving toward implementation.

YEA's community teaching assistant model

Under the arrangement, qualified young people will work alongside existing teaching staff in basic schools, lending classroom support while gaining hands-on professional experience.

Basintale was clear that the initiative is not designed to displace trained teachers but rather to supplement them, particularly in communities that are difficult to reach and chronically underserved.

"I'm happy to report that, as of September, an MoU has been successfully signed with the Ghana Education Service for the onboarding of 6,000 beneficiaries, whom we hope to recruit and deploy by November this year," he said.

Beyond education, Basintale framed the programme as part of a wider set of community-based interventions through which the YEA aims to generate employment for young Ghanaians while addressing specific local development gaps.

Participants in the scheme will earn an income while rendering services in their own communities, giving them both financial stability and relevant work experience.

The dual focus, supporting schools and creating youth employment simultaneously, reflects the agency's broader strategy of designing interventions that serve more than one national priority at a time.

Sunyani chief offers YEA CEO, Malik Basintale, a new traditional role. Image credit: Akoma879fm/Instagram

Source: Instagram

YEA CEO Malik Basintale receives royal title

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, was honoured with a traditional title by the Sunyani Traditional Council following a courtesy visit to the Sunyani Manhene.

He was officially enstooled as “Mmrateɛhene” (Youth Chief) of Sunyani after paying a respectful call on Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II on Friday, April 25, 2025.

The honour, which included the presentation of a royal stool, was in recognition of his contributions and commitment to youth development and empowerment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh